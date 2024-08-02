Family still calling for justice on 2-year anniversary of man’s murder on the North Shore

PITTSBURGH — A balloon release Thursday evening marked the second anniversary of a local father’s shooting death.

Prentis Hutchinson’s family is calling for justice as police have not arrested anyone in his death.

Hutchinson had just celebrated his 35th birthday before he died on Aug. 1, 2022, and was set to welcome a newborn baby in a matter of weeks.

His family gathered at the spot where he was shot to honor him and plead for answers.

“We need to stop killing each other. For no good reason. We need to stop the violence. I want my son to be remembered for something. I need this solved, please,” Annette Williams, Hutchinson’s mother, said.

Hutchinson is survived by four children.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group