Family of missing 77-year-old man last seen at senior living facility calls for answers

PITTSBURGH — It has been five days since a man last seen at a senior living facility in Polish Hill disappeared.

Over Zoom, Alba Altieri recalled the last conversation she had with her uncle, Pastor Rodriguez-Rivera Jr, this past Saturday.

The next day, the 77-year-old man disappeared from his senior living facility, John Paul Plaza in Polish Hill.

“I don’t understand how, especially an elderly person, just vanishes. We are all just concerned. We are worried. We want him back home,” Altieri said.

She tells Channel 11, her uncle is in the beginning stages of dementia and has other health issues.

The family made a report with Pittsburgh Police, who sent out a photo of Rodriguez-Rivera Jr. on social media to inform the public that he’s missing.

“I have faith that we do find him. I just don’t know in what condition we might find him… I just hope that he is found,” Altieri said.

The family does have some frustration with the living facility — after they were told they were told surveillance did not capture Rodriguez-Rivera Jr leaving the facility.

“I’m concerned that there weren’t any cameras. Now, they’re installing cameras… but it had to come after my uncle went missing. Had there been, we could have at least seen what direction he went in,” Altieri added.

Channel 11 reached out to the facility to ask about security protocols and received a response from John Paul Plaza’s executive director, Daniel Barbusio:

“The management of John Paul Plaza shares the same concerns about the recent disappearance of Mr. Rodriguez.

The building is equipped with over 30 security cameras but we currently are awaiting for a replacement part to restore them to operation. We have been waiting for over a month.

John Paul plaza is a senior property that does not provide supportive services. Our housing is for low income elderly that are to live independently or with services brought to them by an outside party.

The manager has responded many times, sometimes late at night to Mr. Rodriquez who was seeing things that were not there. Most recently, [the manager] reported to the family that his condition was worsening. They agreed to come and attend to him. However, he must have walked away beforehand.

Again, we share in everyone’s concern and we hope he is found safe.”

