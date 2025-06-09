Fans celebrating birthdays, Father’s Day weekend at U.S. Open

OAKMONT, Pa. — While the Pittsburgh region is celebrating the return of the U.S. Open to Oakmont Country Club for the first time in nine years, many fans are celebrating other events at the golf tournament.

Sunday, the final day of the U.S. Open is Father’s Day.

Matt Vogt, a Cranberry native, is celebrating his first U.S. Open appearance after qualifying for the tournament in Washington last week.

But for one fan on Monday, he made his way to Oakmont to celebrate his birthday.

“It’s my birthday today, I’m super pumped,” said James Milbert of Pittsburgh. “My best good friend wanted to bring me out I’m super excited. Get to see all the golfers, get to see people you watch growing up and all that, it’s exciting.

“Who are you most excited to see this week?” Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek asked.

“[Bryson] Dechambeau,” Milbert said. “I am a casual golfer, and DeChambeau he is the biggest right now among the casual golfers so I’m definitely rooting for him.”

Channel 11 saw DeChambeau on the practice putting green Monday afternoon. That’s one thing a lot of fans are really taking advantage of — seeing pro golfers up close and getting ready for the tournament to start later this week.

