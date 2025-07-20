Fans disappointed by Mac Miller bobblehead distribution at PNC Park, frustrated with resellers

PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh Pirates fans are frustrated and disappointed after waiting in line for hours outside PNC Park on Saturday in an attempt to get a Mac Miller bobblehead.

The lines stretched all the way across the Roberto Clemente Bridge and into Downtown as people hoped to grab one of the 20,000 bobbleheads that were to be given out to the arriving fans.

Some fans told Channel 11 they believe resellers in the crowd were taking as many bobbleheads as they could, meaning far less than 20,000 ticketholders got one.

“These resellers were coming back through, snagging bobbleheads,” said one fan.

Channel 11’s Talia Kirkland spoke to a disappointed fan to learn more about the chaotic scene and is looking into how much resellers are trying to make off the bobbleheads they took online. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. to learn more about what went wrong. that

