Fate of giant Heinz ketchup bottle now in the heads of zoning board

PITTSBURGH — A piece of Steelers history could have to move once again, depending on a final decision now pending among members of Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board.

Since last December, a four-ton Heinz ketchup bottle has hung high against the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District. It was one of two iconic bottles removed from Heinz Field, as the stadium became Acrisure.

But according to zoning officials, the iconic bottle qualifies as a “sign,” and on its platform it exceeds the maximum permitted sign height of 40 feet.

“We didn’t review the sign ordinance... it’s my mistake. I didn’t realize it was a sign,” said History Center President Andy Masich during a hearing before the board on Thursday.

Member Alice Mitinger noted that the center is now requesting forgiveness rather than permission.

Strip District visitors and passersby we spoke with on Thursday criticized the city for taking this measure, and said they hope to see the bottle remain in place.

“Honestly, it seems a bit dramatic, like it’s safe, it’s not gonna fall over, I can’t see a problem with it. Just seems like the city is trying to do a little too much,” said Pittsburgh resident John Saxon. “I like it here, it’s in my neighborhood, I see it every day for work. It’s nice, plus... it’s part of the city’s history.”

The zoning board has 45 days to issue their decision.

We asked a spokesperson what the board will consider in choosing whether or not the bottle can stay. Formally, the board is considering what’s called a “variance” request, which essentially grants an exception to an applicant.

We were told “the decision will be based on the general variance approval criteria from the Code and other legal standards related to dimensional variances.”

©2024 Cox Media Group