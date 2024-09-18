Father charged with homicide after baby found unresponsive, severely beaten in Bloomfield dies

PITTSBURGH — A local father is facing homicide charges after his baby was found unresponsive and severely beaten in Bloomfield.

Pittsburgh police were dispatched for a 4-month-old boy who was unresponsive and brought to the hospital with visible signs of abuse on Sept. 11. Doctors said they believed he had up to three blows to his head.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 4-month-old boy, identified as Micaiah Williams, died days later.

Pittsburgh police last week charged Seth Williams, 28, with aggravated aggravated assault for accusations he beat Micaiah and his 4-year-old twins. He now also faces a criminal homicide charge for Micaiah’s death.

Williams was taken into custody on former warrants, police said.

