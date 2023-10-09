Local

Coroner identifies man killed in mass shooting at Indiana County community center

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Indiana County shooting at Chevy Chase Community Center Pennsylvania State Police investigating after at least six people were shot during a private party at a community center in Indiana County.

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Indiana County coroner has identified the man who died following a mass shooting during a party at an Indiana County community center.

The coroner identifies the man as Jamar Motae Porterfield Herriot, 22, of Homestead. The coroner says he was shot while a party at the Chevy Chase Community Center and died of his injuries on scene.

His manner of death was classified as a homicide, but his cause of death is still pending autopsy results.

This is a developing story.

