Coroner identifies man killed in mass shooting at Indiana County community center

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Indiana County coroner has identified the man who died following a mass shooting during a party at an Indiana County community center.

The coroner identifies the man as Jamar Motae Porterfield Herriot, 22, of Homestead. The coroner says he was shot while a party at the Chevy Chase Community Center and died of his injuries on scene.

His manner of death was classified as a homicide, but his cause of death is still pending autopsy results.

This is a developing story.

