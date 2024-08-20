Father speaks out after girl, 9, hit & killed while riding her bicycle in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH — We’re learning more about the tragic death of a young girl. Courtney Carter, 9, was hit and killed while riding her bicycle Sunday in Homewood South.

She was hit and killed just a block away from home.

>> Child, 9, dies after being hit by car while riding bicycle in Homewood South

Channel 11 spoke to Courtney’s heartbroken father on Monday.

“She was my first daughter, my first love, my everything,” Courtney’s dad Cory said through tears to Channel 11. “I can’t believe she’s gone.”

“I just was notified she was hit by a car. I ran to the hospital where she was transported and I seen my baby die,” he said.

Monday evening, about a dozen kids from Courtney’s neighborhood released balloons at the site of the incident. Others added to a growing memorial.

“My baby was loved. She was a beautiful soul, a beautiful person inside and out. She deserved better. She deserves justice,” Cory said.

Courtney was getting ready to start fourth grade at Pittsburgh Faison.

Cory says the crash took something from him he can never get back, his little “Troll.” He gave her the nickname because of her wild hair when she was younger.

“I saw my baby take her last breath. Just please pray for me and my family.”

Channel 11 did peak to Councilman Khari Mosley about the stretch of road where this happened. He told our Gabriella Deluca he’s in the process of trying to organize a traffic study.

The driver in the incident stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Mayor Ed Gainey released a statement about the incident:

“It is with profound sadness that I send my heartfelt condolences to the family of Courtney Carter, the young child killed in a vehicular collision while riding her bicycle on Sunday. Even one fatal traffic crash is too many, and we know that there is still work to be done to reach our goal of zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries. Our Collision Investigation Unit is actively working to investigate this incident in real time. Once the investigation is complete, our Vision Zero Fatal Crash Response Team will complete a site visit to determine what improvements can be made to ensure that this never happens again. May each of us honor Courtney’s memory by recommitting ourselves to solutions that keep everyone safe. Sending prayers of peace and comfort to all those who knew and love her.”

