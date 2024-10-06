Fayette County business collects truck full of donations to help Hurricane Helene victims

A Fayette County business is heading to North Carolina to help hurricane victims.

Quarter Pine Tree Farm in Smithfield said they already had a trip planned to Scottville, North Carolina before Helene devastated the area. As the reason for the trip is time-sensitive, they’re still going but also wanted to bring much-needed supplies to the area.

So, the Christmas tree farm held a donation drive on Saturday, collecting items like water, nonperishable food, cleaning supplies, first aid kits, medical supplies, toiletries and more.

Volunteers also came out to help load the truck.

“When you see it on television, and you see the devastation, it just is heartbreaking, especially having just been down there. It’s like anything we could do to help that’s kind of what we wanted to be able to step up and do,” said Debbie Turner.

The supplies are being taken to Severts Christmas Tree Farm for distribution.

