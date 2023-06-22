Fayette County courthouse hit by bullet; 1 juvenile in custody

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A juvenile is in custody after shots were fired near the Fayette County courthouse in Uniontown on Thursday, according to police.

According to Fayette County 911, multiple calls were made just after 3 p.m. reporting shots fired in the area of Lincoln Street, which is just behind the courthouse.

This is a developing story, and we’re working to learn more. Check back for updates on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

Someone from the sheriff’s office called 911 to report a bullet went through a window and hit a chair.

No people were injured in the incident.

The juvenile is currently at the Uniontown police department. Police said they aren’t sure if he is responsible for the shooting.

