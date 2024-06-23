Fayette County fair season kicks off with Mountain Area Fair

FARMINGTON, Pa. — Fayette County’s fair season has officially begun.

The Mountain Area Fair kicked things off Friday evening at the Farmington Fairgrounds.

The week of festivities started with a rodeo at 7 p.m. at the Bates Recycling Arena.

Events run through the work week and end with fireworks on Saturday, June 29.

Some of the key events for the rest of the week are:

June 23 - Wing Night

June 25 - Official Opening Ceremony at Bates Recycling Arena

June 26 - Tough Truck Competition

June 27 - Performance by Weird Eric on the NAPA-Fayette Parts stage

June 28 - Steak Dinner Night in the Pizza Shack Kitchen

June 29 - Keystone Tractor Pulls.

Admission to the fair and parking are free.

