Fayette County fugitive arrested in West Virginia after being on the run for 5 years

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fayette County man, who was declared a fugitive nearly five years ago, was arrested in Morgantown, West Virginia, this week.

Craig Owen David, 47, was declared a fugitive in November 2020 after failing to appear for a pre-trial conference related to a firearms charge filed by the Jefferson Hills Police Department in August 2020.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office received credible information that David was in the Morgantown area.

David was taken into custody without incident shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at an apartment on Brookhaven Road.

He is currently held at the North Central Regional Jail in West Virginia, awaiting extradition back to the Allegheny County Jail.

