Fayette County man charged for bringing gun through Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint

Allegheny County Police said that they have charged a Fayette County man after TSA officers found a gun on him at the Pittsburgh International Airport main security checkpoint.

James McDonald, 45, of Point Marion, is facing a felony charge for carrying a firearm without a license.

At around 6:32 p.m. on Thursday, TSA officers discovered the gun inside McDonald’s suitcase and alerted police.

County police said that McDonald did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also notified.

