Fayette County man found guilty of murdering young mother in 2020

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A Fayette County man was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of a young mother in 2020.

Joseph Thomas, 39, was convicted Thursday in a jury trial for the murder of Meghan Masi.

Masi was found brutally murdered inside a house along Yauger Hollow Road in North Union Township in November 2020. She had been shot twice in the head.

Thomas’ sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13. He will receive a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

