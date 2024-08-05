Fayette County officials break ground on new trail in Menallen Township

MENALLEN TWP, Pa. — Fayette County officials broke ground on a new walking trail.

The hope for the tail is to attract more visitors to the area.

The trail will circle the lake at Dunlap Creek Park in Menallen Township.

Officials say the walking trail will be eight feet wide and about two miles long.

A $2,000 grant from the state will partially fund its construction.

The trail is one of several improvements planned for the park.

