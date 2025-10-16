Fayette County school district warns that children may have received contaminated shaved ice

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. — A local school district is warning parents that their kids may have received contaminated shaved ice.

The Albert Gallatin Area School District superintendent, Christopher Pegg sent a letter to parents on Wednesday.

Pegg said that children who attended a trunk-or-treat at the A.L. Wilson Elementary School on Wednesday evening got shaved ice that may have been contaminated with broken glass and insulin.

Anyone who has a child who may have consumed any shaved ice is asked to immediately seek medical attention if their child starts showing any adverse effects.

The school district is asking anyone impacted to contact their business office.

