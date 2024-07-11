Fayette County woman accused of abandoning 2 toddlers while running from state police

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after allegedly abandoning two toddlers while running from state police on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., the Maryland State Police requested assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police for a chase that started in Maryland.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command found the suspect’s vehicle at 198 Sickle Ridge Road in Henry Clay Township.

Two toddlers were inside the car by themselves.

Less than two hours later, Samantha Cherry, 25, of Confluence, was taken into custody in Markleysburg Borough.

She is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of children. Cherry is also facing traffic-related violations in Maryland.

