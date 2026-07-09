Police share recent number of arrests made in South Side, including those made during Street Fest

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are sharing numbers offering a look at how the new South Side Street Fest safety initiative has been going.

Information shared the number of arrests made and citations issued over the span of June 25-July 5.

South Side Street Fest closes a six-block portion of E. Carson Street from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Only people 21 years of age or older are allowed to enter that area. They must pass through designated security checkpoints.

In the past four nights, when the South Side Street Fest has been held, police reported:

Five arrests

Nineteen non-traffic citations

Four traffic stops

Fifteen parking citations

Four tows

One firearm seized

Zero traffic citations

Police also noted the same stats for Thursday and Sunday nights, when Street Fests are not happening. The numbers recorded were:

Six arrests

Four non-traffic citations

Eleven traffic stops

Fourteen parking citations

Ten tows

Zero firearms seized

Zero traffic citations

The first Street Fest was held on June 20. More than 3,000 people attended that night and the following night.

Officials deemed the first weekend a success.

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For event schedules, vendor information, participating businesses and sponsorship opportunities, visitors can go to SouthSideStreetFest.com or follow @SouthSideStreetFest on Instagram.

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