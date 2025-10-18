FBI operation in Pittsburgh region leads to arrests of 19 wanted fugitives

PITTSBURGH — A five-day-long operation led by FBI Pittsburgh as part of a nationwide FBI initiative targeting violent crime led to the arrest of 19 wanted fugitives.

Local and federal law enforcement officials worked together on the FBI’s Summer Heat initiative between Oct. 6 and Oct. 10 to “identify targets, collect intelligence, conduct investigative analysis,” and make arrests.

Most of the 19 people taken into custody were arrested in Western Pennsylvania, but two arrests were made elsewhere — one in North Carolina and another in Kansas.

The FBI says people taken into custody were wanted for drug trafficking, human trafficking, sexual battery of a child, rape of children, terroristic threats and firearm possession.

The agency did not identify any of the fugitives taken into custody.

“Law enforcement at all levels shares the same goal: protect the communities we serve. This operation proves our commitment to that mission,” said FBI Pittsburgh special agent in charge Kevin Rojek. “It does not matter if you’re in Western Pennsylvania, across the United States, or anywhere else in the world, the FBI and our partners will find you and will bring you to justice. We take Crushing Violent Crime to heart, and we will not stop.”

One man arrested in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was wanted in Allegheny County for stalking, harassment and being physically violent against his ex-girlfriend, the FBI says.

Another arrest, this one in Kansas City, was for a man with an outstanding federal arrest warrant on accusations that he sexually assaulted two girls in his care.

“We are fortunate in western Pennsylvania to have great partnerships in law enforcement and when that cohesiveness involving our various agencies results in dangerous people being taken off the streets, that is a good day for law enforcement and for our residents,” said Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus.

Law enforcement officials state this operation was the reason for SWAT responding to a home on Veronica Drive in Penn Hills on Oct. 9, to effect an arrest.

During this operation, officials also seized 3 guns, 28.8 grams of crack cocaine, 77.6 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 722.6 grams of marijuana and tens of thousands of dollars in illicit drug proceeds.

The FBI says the amount of heroin and fentanyl seized could “destroy the lives of one in 10 Pittsburghers.”

