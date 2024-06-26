FBI seeking to identify man who may have ‘critical information’ in sexual exploitation investigation

The FBI is seeking help from people across the U.S. amidst an effort to identify a man who may have information in a sexual exploitation investigation.

The agency says this unknown man, referred to as John Doe 48, could have “critical information” on the identity of a child sexual exploitation victim. The FBI says video they obtained of him is believed to have been produced in October 2023.

John Doe 48 is described as a white male between the ages of 45 and 65 years old, with dark hair and a gray beard. He has a tattoo on each of his forearms. He is seen in the back of a 2018-2019 Nissan NV Cargo Van wearing a blue t-shirt and a dark-colored hat. He is heard speaking English in the video.

The FBI says he’s being sought as part of its Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives.

Anyone with information can make a tip online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

