Findlay Township Police looking for missing, endangered man

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Findlay Township Police are looking for a missing man they say may be endangered.

Austin Michael Reynolds was last seen at this house near Route 30 and Santiago Road at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

He has a history of mental health issues and needs medication.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, light-colored jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Reynolds’ location is asked to call the Findlay Township Police Department at 724-695-1300.

