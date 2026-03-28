Fire damages home in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in Brentwood on Friday.

According to the Brentwood Volunteer Fire Co., crews were called to the 3800 block of Hilpert Street at 5:50 p.m.

Firefighters quickly got to work and extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

The department shared photos showing damage to the inside of the home.

The Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Co. says the fire was in the home’s first floor.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal.

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