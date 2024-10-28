Fire damages house, causes road closure in North Huntingdon Township

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire in Westmoreland County caused damage to a house and a road closure in North Huntingdon Township.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the intersection of Clay Pike and Three Springs Road at 8:49 p.m. Sunday night.

The fire caused heavy damage to the top floor of the house and part burned some of the siding by the attic.

Firefighters were working on a hole at the top of the home.

Police closed multiple roads as crews responded.

Clay Pike Road was closed between Tioga Road and Mockingbird Drive.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

