Fire damages house in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A fire left a house damaged in Homestead.

Allegheny County Dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the 200 block of East 17th Avenue at around 11:16 a.m. on Thursday.

The flames appear to have been on the top floor. Scorch marks can be seen on the brick near the building’s upper windows.

Members of the Munhall Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company said the fire was maintained to just one room. They fought the flames for around an hour and a half.

No one was hurt.

