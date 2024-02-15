Fire destroys mobile home in Springdale Township

SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mobile home was nearly leveled to the ground by a fire in Springdale Township.

Allegheny County 911 said the fire broke out in the 100 block of Spring Street at around 11:14 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw the mobile home charred and destroyed.

Channel 11 learned the man who lived in the mobile home wasn’t home when the fire broke out.

Dispatch said no one was hurt in the blaze.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshall is investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group