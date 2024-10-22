25 people evacuated after power line sparks fire on T rail car, officials say

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A fire on a T rail car is disrupting service Tuesday morning.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit officials said an overhead power line fell on top of a Silver Line rail car just before 9 a.m. It sparked a fire on the roof that went out on its own.

All 25 passengers were evacuated from the car and no one was injured, officials said.

All rail service is suspended between Library and Washington Junction, PRT said. The Silver Line is impacted and PRT is working to get bus shuttles to the area.

The Bethel Park Police Department said Brightwood Road and W. Library Avenue are both closed between Highland Avenue and Lytle Road crossing.

Police are advising motorists to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

