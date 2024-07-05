Local

Fire inside building in Clairton prompts major response

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A fire inside a building in Clairton prompted a major response on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Miller Avenue at 8:19 p.m.

A photo shared with Channel 11 shows a giant cloud of smoke billowing out of the building.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene can see that part of the building has collapsed. A fire official tells us that someone may have been squatting in the building.

No one was hurt.

