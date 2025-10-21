Fire leaves Fox Chapel pool house charred, destroyed

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — A pool house in Fox Chapel was destroyed by fire on Tuesday.
Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the 600 block of Dorseyville Road at 10:05 a.m.
Photos shared by Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company Station 217 show the building blackened. Walls appear to have collapsed and the frame of the building is all that remains in some areas.
No injuries were reported.
