Fire tears through apartment building in Donora; building partially collapses

DONORA, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to a fire at apartment building in Donora early Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out in the 700 block of McKean Street at around 3 a.m.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is at the scene of this breaking story. Check back for updates and watch Channel 11 Morning News for more information as we learn it.

Our crew at the scene saw smoke pouring from the roof of the building.

The building also partially collapsed during the fire, our crew reported.

Washington County 911 said there are no reported injuries so far.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group