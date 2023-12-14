Local

Fire tears through apartment building in Donora; building partially collapses

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

DONORA, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to a fire at apartment building in Donora early Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out in the 700 block of McKean Street at around 3 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw smoke pouring from the roof of the building.

The building also partially collapsed during the fire, our crew reported.

Washington County 911 said there are no reported injuries so far.

