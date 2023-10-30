Fire tears through top floor of South Park home

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire damaged the top floor of a South Park home on Monday.

According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Snee Drive around 4 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw significant damage to the back of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group