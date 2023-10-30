Local

Fire tears through top floor of South Park home

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire damaged the top floor of a South Park home on Monday.

According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Snee Drive around 4 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw significant damage to the back of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

