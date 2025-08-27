Firefighter injured, dog rescued from house fire in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Three people were able to escape an early morning house fire in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood.

Crews were called to the 1600 block of Duffield Street around 1:39 a.m. Wednesday.

Ed Farley, the battalion chief for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, said the fire started in the back of the home in the kitchen, and then spread up to the second floor and front of the house.

Farley said one of the firemen fell through a hole in the floor and twisted his knee. He’s being evaluated at Mercy Hospital, but is expected to be OK.

Once the people inside got out, Farley said rescue efforts were not over.

“We had a report that everybody was out of the building, and there was still a dog up on the third floor. My truck crew went up. We found the dog,” Farley said. “It was not breathing when we took it out. We gave it some oxygen, a little CPR. The dog is at the veterinarian right now, alive and running around, so another great save by the firefighters and medics.”

Fire officials said the home is a total loss. The two other homes on both sides have some damage, as well.

