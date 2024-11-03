Local

Firefighters battle brush fire in Penn Hills

By WPXI.com News Staff

Firefighters battle brush fire in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Firefighters battled a brush fire in Penn Hills.

Members of Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said they were called to the 500 block of Idlewood Road at 7 p.m. on Friday.

A member of the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office was able to confirm the blaze, firefighters said.

The fire was burning through the woods near a home.

Quick action from emergency crews helped firefighters prevent the house from being damaged.

The flames were out in about an hour.

There were no injuries reported.

