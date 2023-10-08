Firefighters respond to incident at shopping plaza in Ross Township

Local

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters responded to an incident at a shopping plaza in Ross Township.

Allegheny County Dispatchers say crews were called to 4801 McKnight Road at 6:35 p.m. Sunday evening.

Trucks parked outside of the Burlington store and Channel 11 observed firefighters using a ladder to get on top of the neighboring Five Below.

Firefighters are going in and out of Burlington.

No injuries have been reported.

