Fireworks cause house fire in South Strabane Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — South Strabane firefighters say an Independence Day celebration could have become a disaster because of fireworks.

Crews from the South Strabane Fire Department say they got calls about a house on fire in the Bradford Run neighborhood at about 10 p.m. Friday.

Police officers were already in the area after getting complaints about fireworks.

Firefighters say the rear of a house in the neighborhood was on fire.

The flames caused damage to the outside of the house but firefighters were able to prevent them from spreading inside.

Discarded fireworks had caused the initial flames, investigators say.

A family does live inside the house but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters say an early notification from dispatchers and a quick response prevented the situation from being much worse than it was.

