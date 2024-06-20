First-ever Olympickle Games coming to Picklesburgh

The ultimate pickle competition is coming to Pittsburgh.

The first Olympickle Games will be held during the city’s Picklesburgh event, July 18-21 on the Boulevard of the Allies.

Competitors can choose from three events — pickle juice drinking and the new categories of pickle eating and bobbing for pickles.

Whoever can chug a quart of Pittsburgh Pickle Company’s Picklexir the fastest will be deemed the winner and vie for the title of Duke of Drinking. Whoever eats the most pickles by weight in five minutes will win their round and earn a spot in the final, where the Earl of Eating will be crowned. Whoever can retrieve the most pickles by weight in 90 seconds using only their mouth will win the round and compete in the finals to become Picklesburgh’s first Baron of Bobbing.

Preliminary heats will take place on July 19 and 20, with the championships on July 21. The winner of each event will win $500 in grand prize money and a pickle trophy.

Registration opens on June 20 at noon.

Contestants must be 18 years or older to register with a limit of one entry per event.

Click here for more information.

