First Lady Jill Biden holds campaign rally in Millvale

MILLVALE, Pa. — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden held a “Women for Biden-Harris” campaign event in Millvale on Saturday.

The first lady spoke to a crowd at Mr. Smalls Theater.

She focused the conversation on reproductive health ahead of the 2-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court.

“Now 50 years later we are back fighting the same battles that should have been settled decades ago,” Biden said. “We are the first generation to give our daughters fewer rights than we had.”

The first lady also spoke in Lancaster before coming to the Pittsburgh area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group