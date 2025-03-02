First-of-its-kind boxing event showcasing Pittsburgh-area fighters held at AHN Montour Spots Complex

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — A first-of-its-kind fight night focusing on amateur boxing was held in Pittsburgh.

“Turf Wars” kicked off in Coraopolis Saturday night at the AHN Montour Sports Complex.

Bouts included local boxers, a DJ, rappers and a show from the University of Pittsburgh drumline.

Organizers said they were excited to be introducing the new event to the public and hope it offers a wide spread of entertainment.

“You’re getting all of the things you need to have an entertaining night and get your money’s worth. Pittsburgh’s a hard-working town. They’re paying a lot of money for these tickets. I want to make sure they leave here satisfied,” promoter and fighter Bill Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson, a Pittsburgh native, squared off with veteran welterweight pro Saul Corrall for the headliner.

Hutchinson won in a 5th-round knockout.

AHN Montour Sports Complex said this marked the first of a series of boxing events coming to the area over the next year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group