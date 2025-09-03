First responders, community moved by successful search for autistic boy who wandered from playground

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — “When the child was found, I had his blanket and was able to throw his blankie down to the Allegheny County police officer who had him, holding him,” said Lt. Conor Mullen with the Allegheny County Police Department.

Sto Rox Primary Center on Ewing Road turned into what looked like a command center in minutes after five-year-old Jedadiah Jackson wandered away from the school during recess.

Richard Osselborn lives nearby and has a five-year-old of his own. He said, “I have a five-year-old getting off the bus pretty soon, my granddaughter, who’s in Kindergarten, and that just... When you told me, my heart sank, it’s in my feet right now.”

Cameron Culliver is the Sto Rox School Board President. He was emotional when talking about the missing child.

“It’s hard not to cry, ya know, as a father. You wonder, what if that was my kid?” said Culliver.

The search — complicated by the fact that the kindergartner has autism and is nonverbal.

“You know that he wasn’t going to react to anything that we said. He wasn’t able to plead for help,” said Lt. Mullen.

But after crews searched for close to 7 hours, in surrounding neighborhoods, roads and on the Ohio River… Jedidiah was found.

Detective Nando Costa with Allegheny County Police said, “A drone operator was able to spot him in the woods. We then moved in search and rescue and law enforcement officers to his location, and then were able to find him.”

“You just think at home, if that was my kid that was out there, how hard would I want those people pushing, ya know,” said Lt Mullen. “So I never give up because I would want them to never give up.”

Over a dozen police, fire, and EMS crews, including River Rescue and State Police, assisted in the search.

“You hug your counterparts, you hug all your partners, your friends, and whatnot,” said Culliver. “You hug the detectives and say thank you very much, just thank you.”

But now the question surrounding the school is how this was able to happen.

Culliver said, “On a day like this, you ask questions to yourself like why, how, and what happened?”

The Sto-Rox School District released a statement after Jedidiah was found saying:

“We are deeply relieved and grateful to share that the missing student has been found. On behalf of our Sto-Rox family and community, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the first responders and Sto-Rox staff members who played a role in the search, along with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Allegheny Intermediate Unit, and our community partners. Sto-Rox School District will have additional support staff available tomorrow to assist any students or staff members who may need extra care or guidance. Out of an abundance of caution, recess will be held indoors while our district meets to address the situation and take the necessary steps to further ensure the safety of our students. To our dedicated staff, police officers, firefighters, and EMS — your quick response, professionalism, and unwavering commitment were instrumental in bringing him home safely. Thank you for your service, your compassion, and your determination. We are forever grateful."

