First responders looking for missing boy in South Strabane

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. — First responders in South Strabane are looking for a missing boy.
The South Strabane Fire Department on Facebook said they’re looking for the boy at Community Park. A 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that the call about the missing child came in around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Officials did not provide the missing boy’s name or age, but said he was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, black shorts and bright red shoes.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
