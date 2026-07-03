Flag ceremony in Pittsburgh part of Old Glory’s patriotic pilgrimage

PITTSBURGH — A special ceremony in Pittsburgh honored the symbol that unites our country.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> The National Flag Foundation highlights Pittsburgh and helps America 250 shine

Friday, the Flag Plaza Scout Center brought together the Flags Across Pennsylvania initiative and the National Flag Foundation’s Sojourn 250.

The latter is a patriotic pilgrimage transporting a single American flag through all 50 states, U.S. territories, 10 countries and military cemeteries around the world.

The final leg of the journey takes place in the Pittsburgh region, with 13 gatherings representing the 13 original colonies.

That includes the stop at Flag Plaza, which saw local Scouts help raise the flag.

“Just seeing a national flag go through during the 250 stuff, it’s really interesting to see that,” 10th-grader Elle Lipnicky said. “And I’m becoming an Eagle Scout this year, so watching and being a part of this is really interesting.”

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office stewarded the flag’s movement through Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Following its time in the Pittsburgh region, the flag will be escorted to Washington by the American Legion Riders.

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