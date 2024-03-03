Local

Flames’ late-game comeback torches Penguins, 4-3

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Penguins - Letang Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) plays during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Chicago. The Penguins won 4-1. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) (Erin Hooley/AP)

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins just might have made Kyle Dubas’ mind up for him Saturday night in Calgary.

They had a 3-1 lead over the Flames midway through the third period, but gave up three unanswered goals to absorb a 4-3 defeat that might be their most devastating loss in a season that’s been full of them.

And it certainly enhanced the chances that Dubas, the Penguins’ president of hockey operations and general manager, will move aggressively to deal personnel before the NHL trade deadline Friday at 3 p.m.

Dubas had been saying that he didn’t want to finalize a course of action until the Penguins (27-23-8) showed whether they were capable of at least making a serious run at a playoff berth.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man injured after military vehicle crashes on I-79 in Butler County
  • Man arrested after stand-off at bar in Beaver County
  • Frightful flight: Plane headed to Pittsburgh makes emergency landing after battery ignites on board
  • VIDEO: Barricaded man arrested after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh neighborhood
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read