Flames’ late-game comeback torches Penguins, 4-3

The Pittsburgh Penguins just might have made Kyle Dubas’ mind up for him Saturday night in Calgary.

They had a 3-1 lead over the Flames midway through the third period, but gave up three unanswered goals to absorb a 4-3 defeat that might be their most devastating loss in a season that’s been full of them.

And it certainly enhanced the chances that Dubas, the Penguins’ president of hockey operations and general manager, will move aggressively to deal personnel before the NHL trade deadline Friday at 3 p.m.

Dubas had been saying that he didn’t want to finalize a course of action until the Penguins (27-23-8) showed whether they were capable of at least making a serious run at a playoff berth.

