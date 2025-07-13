FLASH FLOOD WARNING in place amid scattered storms, high humidity Sunday evening

PITTSBURGH — A Flash Flood Warning is in place for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

It will be very warm and humid with scattered storms this afternoon and evening.

Isolated severe storms are possible and could produce damaging winds, small hail and frequent lightning. The flooding threat continues through the evening; downpours could produce flash flooding.

Make sure to stay weather aware and have ways to get alerts. If you see rising water, get to higher ground and never drive through flooded roadways.

Mostly cloudy and muggy tonight with fog developing in some locations, lows will be in the 60s.

Monday is still humid with scattered showers and storms, with highs reaching the mid-80s. We will stay humid and unsettled through the week. The only day for a break from the wet weather looks to be Tuesday with more rain and storms possible again Wednesday through the weekend. Heavy rain could bring localized flooding at times through the week, always make sure to stay weather aware.

