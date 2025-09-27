Fleury returns! Penguins Game 4 preview

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Marc-Andre Fleury will play one period tonight for the Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1-1), and that will be the end of the storied career of the second all-time winningest goalie and perhaps the greatest prankster to walk through the Penguins’ locker room. Fleury and the Penguins face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

Will Fleury start or will he finish the game? Coach Dan Muse only smiled and promised to keep us in suspense. Sergei Murashov is the other goalie tonight.

The lineup will be heavy on the Penguins’ NHL regulars. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang will play in Fleury’s curtain call. The Core Four should get one more skate.

