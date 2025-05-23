Flyers at Pittsburgh International Airport among millions traveling for Memorial Day weekend

PITTSBURGH — TSA agents are expecting one of the busiest weekends of the year, as Memorial Day approaches, with nearly 54,000 flights scheduled nationwide. Meanwhile, record-breaking numbers are projected on the roads, with gas prices better than years past.

As they prepared to board their flights Friday morning, flyers at Pittsburgh International Airport were ready to kick off the summer travel season and the long holiday weekend.

“We are going to JFK right now, and then flying to Barcelona later today,” said Nicole Mozena of Carnegie.

“I am going to North Carolina to visit my friend and my goddaughter and her son,” said Allison Mercurio of New Castle.

From Thursday, May 22, through Wednesday, May 28, TSA expects to screen about 18 million passengers and crew. Since implementing REAL ID on May 7, 93 percent of passengers have it ready to go, or another form of acceptable ID.

“I normally use my passport, but I did get the REAL ID this year,” Mercurio said.

“I got it a few years ago when my license was expiring, so I thought, why not just get ahead of it?” Mozena said.

When it comes to drivers, AAA predicts more than 45 million people will hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, traveling more than 50 miles - an increase of more than 1.4 million travelers compared to last year.

While there could be congestion on the roads, it’s good news at the pump.

The national average this Memorial Day weekend is $3.19 for a gallon of regular unleaded, compared to $3.59 this same time last year, according to AAA.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group