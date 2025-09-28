Foggy start expected again on Monday

Plan for a foggy start again early Monday with reduced visibility in spots beginning before sunrise and continuing through the AM commute.

Clouds will also increase through the day, especially south and east of Pittsburgh, as tropical systems to our south push rain through the Carolinas. Unfortunately, we will stay dry with no rain forecast for now until next week.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures will start the week as highs climb back near 80, but cooler temperatures are expected mid-week through Friday.

