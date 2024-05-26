Foggy start to Sunday, showers possible in the evening

PITTSBURGH — Fog may be a concern as you get your day started on Sunday. Areas of dense fog will be possible after the heavy rain with thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

Most of Sunday will be dry, but showers and storms will head back into the area Sunday evening. Any storm could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

We’ll see storms on and off from Sunday night into Monday. Memorial Day will start damp but much of the day will be rain free. A new round of showers and storms will form late Monday afternoon and Monday evening. Some of these storms could be severe with the potential for heavy rain and damaging wind.

