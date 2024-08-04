Former coach of local wrestler shares excitement for upcoming performance in 2024 Paris Olympics

PARIS — Wrestling fans are passionate in Western Pennsylvania and as the 2024 Paris Olympics enters its second week, they will have one of their own to cheer on.

>>> Ones to watch: Spencer Lee

Before Spencer Lee was an Olympian, he mastered his craft at Franklin Regional High School in Westmoreland County. Now he’s a symbol to those student-athletes following in his footsteps.

“I think it’s what our guys look up to here. Being able to hear the stories about how passionate he was,” said Lee’s high school coach Matt Lebe.

Before Lee had a legacy in his high school wrestling room, he had a reputation. His family had just moved to Pittsburgh from Meadville when he was a middle schooler and he instantly made some noise in club wrestling.

Lebe is now the head coach at Franklin Regional, but when Lee showed up on the scene, he was an assistant. He knew his team struck gold.

“Really, the first time that I got in the room with him, you recognize it right away that he just worked incredibly hard and had a passion for the sport and wrestling,” Lebe said.

Lee’s competitive spirit comes naturally. His dad, Larry, was an Olympic Judo coach. His mother, Cathy, was a Judo alternative for the 1992 Olympic games. The two met while training, ironically in France.

“My mom’s really little. She’s like 4-foot-11,” Lee told Channel 11. “She was a 105-pounder and she threw him on his head. My dad was supposed to be in France for two weeks. He stayed for like nine months, and the next year they got married.”

Now the Lee family plans to make more memories in France, where some relatives, including Spencer’s grandmother, still live. She’ll be there to watch him wrestle in person for the first time.

“We’ve been talking about it since Paris was announced as the location for the Olympics because I know what I’m capable of. We knew it was a possibility of me making this team,” Lee said.

Lee said getting there is just the beginning.

“I know the best guys. I know who they are and I know I’m capable of wrestling with anybody,” Lee said. “I’m super excited to prove that I can be the guy to beat.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group