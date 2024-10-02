Former Greene Co. DA, chief detective accused of using power to retaliate against other officials

Two former Greene County officials are facing charges over accusations they conspired to use the power of the district attorney’s office to retaliate against other officials.

Attorney General Michelle Henry announced charges against former Greene County District Attorney David Russo and former Chief Detective for the Greene County DA’s Office Zachary Sams on Wednesday.

Both men are facing charges of retaliation for past official action, official oppression and conspiracy. Russo is also charged with conflict of interest and misapplication of entrusted property.

Henry says the charges stem from a “series of ongoing disputes” between Russo and other Greene County officials, then the actions Russo and Sams took against “their critics.” The alleged “common thread” is Russo wanting to deliver retribution against political enemies and bolster his election bid.

The charges come after a Statewide Investigation Grand Jury were presented with various alleged actions of Russo and Sams between 2021 and 2023. Some of the allegations include Russo sending emails “warning” area police departments not to work with a new Victim Witness Coordinator, seizing medical bleed-out kits from in-use ambulances to use for a SWAT team that both men were trying to create and incident regarding deciding the order of candidates’ names on a 2023 ballot that led to criminal charges against a County Commissioner and the County Solicitor.

You can read all the alleged actions in the below PDF.









Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group