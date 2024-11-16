Former local postal worker pleads guilty to stealing $6M worth of checks in the mail

PITTSBURGH — A former postal worker could spend up to 20 years in prison for stealing $6 million worth of checks in the mail.

Ahmad Shareef, who worked at the Bloomfield Post Office, pleaded guilty to the charges this week.

“It’s so outlandish that I’ve never heard of anything like this,” Sofia Agras said.

Agras spoke to Channel 11 as she was headed into the Bloomfield Post Office late Friday afternoon.

She was stunned to learn that one of the former employees is now in federal prison for stealing the checks.

“That’s just unbelievable. And makes you wonder how do they vet their employees for one thing,” Agras said.

Shareef would steal checks made out to businesses throughout the city and then auction the checks off to other people across the country using an encrypted app.

Shareef could spend up to 20 years in federal prison and have to pay a $1 million fine.

“For every dollar that you stole from people, that’s got to be time you’re spending in jail and you probably deserve it.” Agras said.

A federal judge will sentence him in March.

