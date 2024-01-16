Former Penguins goaltender Fleury reaches milestone career win in shut out

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Former Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury reached a major milestone Monday night when the Minnesota Wild defeated the New York Islanders.

Fleury shut out the Islanders 5-0, and in doing so, earned his 552nd win — the second most all-time wins among NHL goaltenders.

“It was just one game at a time, one win at a time, you know trying to win the next one,” Fleury said during an interview in the Wild locker room after the win. “I’ve been very fortunate to play with many great teams, great teammates... it feels crazy to be here now.”

The only goalie with more wins than Fleury is Martin Brodeur, with 691.

Fleury was drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003 and remained with the team for 13 seasons, earning three Stanley Cup titles during that time.

The Wild plans to celebrate Fleury on Feb. 9, when the team hosts the Penguins. On Marc-Andre Fleury night, the Wild will celebrate two milestones he reached this season: 1,000 games played in the NHL and 552 career wins.

